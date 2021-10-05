Expand / Collapse search

Racine police called to Horlick HS; resource officer assaulted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Horlick High School in Racine

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department was called to Horlick High School on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5 after the school's resource officer was assaulted by a student.

According to police, the school resource officer had broken up a fight between two female students and began escorting them out of the area. The sibling of one of the students assaulted the officer, who was not seriously injured.

At the same time, police said, another fight broke out between two different students. That fight was quickly broken up by staff. One school staff member requested treatment for a wrist injury.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7756; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330or use the P3 tips app.

Fights reported, Fond du Lac High School: police
article

Fights reported, Fond du Lac High School: police

Fond du Lac police say they are investigating multiple fights at the city's public high school on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Racine home invasion, homicide; 31-year-old man dead, suspect sought
article

Racine home invasion, homicide; 31-year-old man dead, suspect sought

Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at a residence on Monroe Avenue late Monday, Oct. 4.

Wauwatosa PD releases pursuit video; 5 arrested

The Wauwatosa Police Department released dashboard and body camera video from a pursuit that happened on May 7. Five people were arrested.