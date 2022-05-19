Racine police: 'Ghost gun' in arrested teen's possession

article

Racine police on Wednesday, May 18 arrested a 14-year-old in possession of a fully-automatic "ghost gun."

Ghost guns are weapons that do not have serial numbers and untraceable, police said. They are typically assembled at home from kits bought online.

According to police, the recovered 9mm pistol includes a full auto-selector switch and magazine that holds 40 rounds.

In 2021, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul pushed for a $115 million legislative package aimed at reducing crime, in part, through cracking down on ghost guns.

Illinois on Wednesday became the first state in the Midwest to make the sale and possession of "ghost guns." Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms.

The Illinois legislation came after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in April requiring serial numbers on the guns, and background checks for those who buy them.