Racine police chase, fatal crash; man charged with reckless homicide

A Racine man is accused of reckless homicide, among other crimes, after a police chase led to a crash that killed a 72-year-old man last month.

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Adonis Martin with four felonies and a misdemeanor in the case. Court records show his bond was set at $1 million on Tuesday, May 6.

The crash happened at Lathrop and Victory on April 19. Racine police said officers were chasing a vehicle when it ran a stop sign and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle.

Crash near Lathrop and Victory, Racine (Courtesy: Brian B.)

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, identified as 72-year-old Daniel Brown, was flown to a hospital with extensive injuries and died the next day.

Police arrested the fleeing driver, now identified in court filings as Martin, at gunpoint. While being transported, a criminal complaint states he said: "Man, I (expletive) up big time, I just threw my whole life away."

Active warrant

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Martin has a lengthy criminal history. At the time of the crash, court filings said he had an active Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for cutting off a GPS bracelet.

The complaint states Martin told police he was "having problems" with his family and a probation agent. He also admitted he removed his GPS bracelet. As for the chase, he said he was being followed by gang members, "blacked out" and said he did not know police were behind him.