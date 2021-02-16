Expand / Collapse search

Racine police arrest suspect in death of 1-month-old child

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Racine Police

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a one-month-old child on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Officials say shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday, Racine officers responded to a residence near Lasalle and Hagerer for an "unresponsive" one-month-old infant. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The investigation showed the death to be a homicide, police say.

Racine investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330.

Police: Suspects in custody after stealing, crashing 2 vehicles
slideshow

Police: Suspects in custody after stealing, crashing 2 vehicles

The incidents unfolded Monday night near I-41 and Main in Menomonee Falls, following an earlier reported vehicle theft in Hartford.

Kenosha PD seeks information after missing woman found dead
slideshow

Kenosha PD seeks information after missing woman found dead

Police said there is no danger to the community. The department is now conducting a death investigation.

Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16
slideshow

Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Mom of Sandra Parks speaks out ahead of golden birthday

A young victim of gun violence,&nbsp;killed in her own home by a stray bullet, was&nbsp;remembered on the eve of her sixteenth birthday.