Racine police arrest suspect in death of 1-month-old child

Racine police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a one-month-old child on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Officials say shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday, Racine officers responded to a residence near Lasalle and Hagerer for an "unresponsive" one-month-old infant. Life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The investigation showed the death to be a homicide, police say.

Racine investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330.