Charged: Racine police arrest felon in possession of stolen gun

A 41-year-old man from Racine has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Prosecutors say Corinthian Hunter, who has a criminal history dating back decades, was taken into custody after he fled on foot when questioned by officers.

A criminal complaint states that Racine police officers spotted Hunter, who was already identified as a suspect in a stolen firearm case, walking near 17th and Mead on Jan. 6.

Officers attempted to make contact with Hunter, but he refused and kept walking. Once he reached DeKoven Avenue, a few blocks south, the complaint states that Hunter began running -- ignoring officers' orders to stop.

Hunter ran through a yard on Mead Street, where he dropped a black object -- later found to be the magazine of a firearm -- in front of a house. The homeowner found the firearm itself in the backyard, according to the complaint.

An officer later located Hunter hiding inside of a trash can, and he was taken into custody. The gun was identified by serial number as a Ruger handgun stolen out of Racine.

A convicted felon, Hunter was illegally in possession of the firearm. He had two active warrants for his arrest.

Hunter is charged with four total counts:

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer

Receiving stolen firearm, repeater, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer

Carrying a concealed weapon, repeater, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer

Obstructing an officer, repeater

According to court documents, Hunter has a history of convictions dating back to 1998 in both Wisconsin and Illinois for offenses that include burglary, domestic battery and other crimes.

Hunter is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.