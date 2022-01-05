Expand / Collapse search

Racine PD building closed to public over COVID concerns

Racine Police Department
Racine Police Department

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Effective immediately the interior front counter of the police department is closed and all business will be handled at the drive-through. 

"We will update when the police department opens back up to the public," Racine police said in a Facebook post. 

