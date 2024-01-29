Racine pastor accused; child sex assault, exploitation by therapist

article

A Racine pastor is charged with attempted sexual exploitation by a therapist, repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement. The accused is 37-year-old Bernabe Leon-Alvarez.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator spoke with a woman on Feb. 10, 2023 about the conduct of the pastor of her former church -- Leon-Alvarez. The woman noted "the first incident she remembers was in…2020 and she was at a church event camping 'up north.'" the complaint says. The complaint says the defendant had the then teenage girl jump on his back for a piggy back ride and he "touched her" inappropriately during these rides. The victim said "it happened multiple times and he didn't apologize or 'say whoops' or say or do anything to make her believe it was an accident," the complaint says.

The complaint says the victim noted another time when she was alone with Leon-Alvarez in the church for a therapy session. The victim said she was brought to a room and placed down on a mat. The complaint says "he told her she needed a massage" and proceeded with more inappropriate touching.

A second person told investigators of similar conduct that happened to her in winter 2021.

Leon-Alvarez made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Friday, Jan. 26. Cash bond was set at $10,000.