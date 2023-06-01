Racine Park special graduation ceremony for 3 student athletes

Three Racine Park High School seniors achieved a longtime goal of qualifying for the state track meet on Thursday, June 1, but their accomplishment came with a catch.

Darel Price, Trevion Carothers, and Emanuel Johnson were all scheduled to graduate on Friday morning. However, they also qualified for the state track meet in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and long jump, respectively – and the state meet takes place Friday.

"I’m finally making state, after getting fourth place twice in a row, back to back sectionals," Price said.

"I really couldn’t believe it because I really didn’t think I was going to state," Carothers said.

The three seniors were faced with a dilemma.

"They looked at the date, what time was state, and what time was graduation. They realized oh, these people – if they make it to state, they can’t graduate," Price said. "I wanted to walk the stage, but I also wanted to go to state. I didn't want to have it separated."

In the end, the school district found a way to accommodate the seniors. They were allowed to walk across the stage at a special graduation ceremony on Thursday.

"It’s really fun though, not to be out of school, but I am really just happy to accomplish my journey," Carothers said.

It was a proper sendoff as the student athletes head toward life after high school – and even as they make their way to state, surrounded by the people that supported them along the way.

"If these people weren’t here, I wouldn’t get where I needed to go, or be where I needed to be," Price said.

The state track meet begins on Friday in La Crosse. The Racine Park High School seniors are hoping to finish in the top three.