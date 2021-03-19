Expand / Collapse search

Racine officials loosen COVID-19 restrictions beginning Monday

RACINE, Wis. - Racine public health officials released on Friday, March 19 a revised version of the city’s "Safer Racine" ordinance which allows for capacity increases in many categories of establishments and well as mass gatherings.  

The changes in this ordinance will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 22.

Updates to the ordinance include: 

  • Bars, restaurants, indoor recreational facilities, faith-based places of worship, swimming pools, indoor places of arts and culture, will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity as long as 6ft physical distancing can be maintained 
  • Indoor and Outdoor mass gatherings will be allowed up to 75% capacity or no more than 200 persons, whichever is less (up from 50% or 50 people, whichever was less) for venues that require City approval or permits, or venues such as weddings, concerts, banquets, funerals, concerts, and festivals. 
  • High-risk recreational activities, such as school sports, are permitted with a limit of 2 spectators per player, coach, or officiating personnel, and no more than 75% occupancy of the facility or 200 persons, whichever is less 

All other details on the ordinance can be found at racinecoronavirus.org/reopening.

