Racine missing teenager; police seek to locate 14-year-old boy

article

Racine police are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Kristian McKinney who was last seen leaving Park High School on Thursday morning, Oct. 26.

Officials say McKinney is 6'2" tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white skull on it, green and orange Nike low tops, and was carrying a black backpack with red writing on it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of McKinney, you are urged to contact the non-emergency number at 262-886-2300.