Racine Memorial Hall windows smashed, boys caught on video

Racine police said kids vandalized the historic Memorial Hall on Thursday night, and they were caught red-handed on video.

The broken windows are now boarded up. Police said two brothers, ages 10 and 13, scaled the building and smashed the windows with rocks.

"The floor was covered with glass and stones," said Kevin MacDougall, Festival Park sales director. "You have to throw that pretty hard to get through there."

MacDougall walked FOX6 through Racine's recently renovated Memorial Hall, which honors service members who have died dating back to the Civil War, on Friday.

"It caused a pretty significant amount of damage," said MacDougall.

A witness recorded two boys climbing on top of the roof. Video showed the boys hopping off the building afterward; just below them, an officer was seen cruising by.

"Kids being kids and unsupervised and too much time on their hands," said MacDougall.

Police said they found and apprehended the boys shortly after, and they were eventually released to their mom.

"Hopefully, they’ll never pull this kind of stunt again," said MacDougall.

MacDougall said it caused more than $3,500 in damage.

Windows smashed at Memorial Hall, Racine

"It was pretty disheartening that somebody would have done something to this building that really stands as a monument to these people that gave the ultimate sacrifice," he said.

MacDougall said they are gearing up to celebrate the building's 100th anniversary in November. In the meantime, he hopes those who tarnished it are punished.

"Hopefully, they’ll be taught a hard lesson," he said. "Hopefully their parents will be taught a hard lesson."