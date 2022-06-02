Racine man accused; OWI, hit-and-run after colliding with motorcycle

article

A 39-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges following a collision with a motorcycle on Monday, May 30. The accused is Jaime Garcia – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Hit-and-run, great bodily harm

Operating while intoxicated causing injury, 2nd offense

Vehicle owner's liability for failing to stop at accident scene, hit-and-run

According to the criminal complaint, Racine officers were dispatched to the scene of a collision between a car and motorcycle on just before 5 p.m. on Monday, May 30. A witness indicated a three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling west on 16th Street in Racine approaching Taylor Avenue. The witness say another vehicle turned left to proceed north on Taylor, "failing to yield to the motorcycle, colliding with it," and then leaving the scene after the collision "without stopping to render aid or check on the injured motorcyclist."

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist was unconscious -- and suffering from obvious injuries.

A second witness to the collision followed the offending vehicle, the complaint says. It ended up in the area of 17th Street and Deane Avenue where it pulled into a business. The complaint says the witness partially blocked "the driveway to prevent the vehicle from leaving, but it backed out also striking (the witness') vehicle."

Officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description of the striking car. It was in an alley off Deane. The complaint says the defendant entered the alley. When questioned by police about what happened, Garcia stated "he was in an accident, but claimed the 'other guy ran a red light.'" Garcia told police "he did not have plates on his vehicle so that's why he left and did not report the accident. When asked if he checked on the operator of the motorcycle, Garcia stated he did not," the complaint says.

The officer noted that Garcia "appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Garcia claimed he had two beers after the accident," the complaint says. During field sobriety tests, the complaint says "Garcia exhibited signs of impairment."

Garcia made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, May 31. Cash bond was set at $7,500. Garcia is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 8.