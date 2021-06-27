Racine man charged in hit-and-run, obstructing officer

article

A man has been charged with four counts relating to a hit-and-run near 21st and Lathrop in the city of Racine on Tuesday, June 22.

Frank Gayton, 45, has been charged with the following:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer causing soft-tissue injury

Resisting an officer, failing to stop vehicle

Hit-and-run, attended vehicle

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 21st and Lathrop shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a vehicle driving erratically that had been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The reckless vehicle described as a 2021 box truck, crashed into a Ford F150 and then a Ford Edge. The F150 left the scene, but officers were able to speak with the operator of the Ford Edge. The operator of that vehicle was not injured, but the vehicle did sustain noticeable damage.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the box truck had driven through at least one red light, which resulted in the hit-and-run crash, a complaint read.

Officials found the box truck in the area of 16th and Racine. Emergency lights and sirens were activated. The box truck was swerving in traffic and did not immediately stop. The truck turned southbound on Park from 16th and then turned westbound on 17th before pulling over, according to the complaint.

The operator of the truck, later identified as Frank Gayton, was given commands to show his hands. Gayton put his hands out of the window, but then retracted them and opened the door to the truck. Officers found Gayton had an unknown object in his hands and was given orders to drop the object. He would not follow orders.

According to the criminal complaint, Gayton exited the truck as directed but then disregarded orders to get on the ground. Due to Gayton’s noncompliance, he was decentralized to the ground.

Once Gayton was on the ground, the responding officer felt pain to his right bicep and his knee. The officer noted that controlling Gayton’s descent to the ground was difficult due to his larger size. The officer later sought medical treatment for his injuries, the complaint said.

Opened and unopened bottles of alcohol were found in Gayton’s truck and believed him to be impaired. He was later cited for operating while intoxicated.