Racine man arrested twice in same day, broke into home: prosecutors

article

Trequan McGlorn, 29, of Racine, is charged with multiple counts after he was arrested twice in the same day.

Racine police were called to a home near Lasalle and Kewaunee around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 12. At the scene, officers spoke to a woman who was "wielding a machete for her protection."

A criminal complaint states McGlorn had broken several windows at the home before fleeing the scene. Another woman described McGlorn as being "intoxicated and irate." While talking to the women, officers spotted McGlorn on an upstairs porch of the residence. After several attempts to get him to unlock a door, police arrested McGlorn without incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

McGlorn posted bond later that day and was released from custody, the complaint states. He was ordered to not have contact with one of the women, listed as a victim in the incident. However, later that same night, he allegedly broke into the victim's home near Lasalle and Kewaunee where the previous incident had taken place.

Facebook messages showed McGlorn contacted the victim twice after being released on bond and arrived at the home shortly after trying to contact the victim. The complaint states McGlorn and the victim were arguing, and one of the victim's family members intervened in an attempt to get McGlorn to leave.

Racine Police

The complaint states the family member was fixing the victim's locks after the early morning incident when McGlorn broke in that night. The family member told police he heard several loud "boom" noises and ran upstairs. The family member found McGlorn holding a knife, and there were kitchen knifes "strewn about the kitchen," per the complaint.

McGlorn allegedly shoved an air conditioning unit through a window before jumping a fence and fleeing the scene. Officers later spotted McGlorn and arrested him on Superior Street.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states McGlorn initially denied that he went to jail earlier that day, but later said he was given a no violent contact order upon leaving the jail. He claimed the victim said he "could come over to shower and gather some things," and denied damaging any property or wielding a knife. He later claimed that the victim's family member punched him; the complaint states officers did not see any injuries to McGlorn's person.

McGlorn is due back in court on Aug. 15. In all, he is charged with:

Criminal damage to property (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct (2 counts)

Misdemeanor bail jumping

The complaint states McGlorn has a history of convictions dating back to 2011, his mosts recent conviction coming in 2019 for bail jumping.