Racine man accused, firing shots near elementary school

A 29-year-old Racine man is accused of firing a handgun a short distance from an elementary school. The accused is Zachary Nelson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Discharge firearm in school zone

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Negligent handling of a weapon

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched to a residence near Green Street and Augusta Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, June 3. When they arrived on the scene, they spoke with a person who stated Nelson "had fired off a gun as (the person) was walking up the driveway which he thought may have been a cry for help. He stated that he heard what he believed was another shot while he was on the phone" with Nelson.

Officers spoke with Nelson who "died shooting the gun, said he needed help, and that he was an alcoholic," the complaint says. Officers say Nelson appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants "due to his slurred speech, glossy eyes, he was stumbling over his words and he had several mood changes from cooperative to agitated," the complaint says.

Officers located two spent shell casings from the scene and photographed a divot that appeared it could have been caused by a fired projectile.

Investigators noted the shooting location was "within 1000 feed of Roosevelt Elementary School." The complaint says the incident happened "during a time when school was in session and school children could be outside."

Nelson made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday, June 6. Cash bond was set at $3,500. Nelson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 16.