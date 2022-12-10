Racine liquor store armed robbery, suspect wanted

article

The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store near High and Erie that happened Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Robert Bogan – considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities say anyone who sees him should not make contact and call police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-635-7774 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.



