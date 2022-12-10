Expand / Collapse search

Racine liquor store armed robbery, suspect wanted

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Robert Bogan, armed robbery suspect (Courtesy: Racine Police Department)

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store near High and Erie that happened Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Robert Bogan – considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities say anyone who sees him should not make contact and call police immediately. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-635-7774 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.


 