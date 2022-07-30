Racine house fire: Man rescued from balcony, treated for injuries

A man was rescued by his neighbor from a house fire near Case Avenue and 21st Street Saturday morning, July 30. It happened around 7:15 a.m.

The heroic actions of three bystanders allowed for the rescue of the victim on the balcony, by extending a ladder to him and helping to bring him to safety, a release from the Racine Fire Department said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Entry was forced to an upper-level apartment and heavy fire was encountered. The fire was quickly extinguished and the rest of the apartment was checked for fire extension.

Scene of a house fire near Case and 21st.

There are significant injuries to the second-story tenant, he was quickly taken to the hospital by Racine Fire Department paramedics to be treated for his injuries. His condition at this time is unknown.

No one else was injured.

No working smoke alarms were found on either floor of the house. At the time of the 911 call, there were several tenants sleeping downstairs that had to be awoken by neighbors. Always make sure you have working smoke alarms and test them monthly.