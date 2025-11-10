Racine homicide; woman dies from injuries, man arrested

article

The Brief Police say a 37-year-old woman died after suffering "suspicious injuries" in a Holmes Avenue home. A 46-year-old man was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators seek tips; information can be shared with Racine police or Crime Stoppers.



A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 10, after a 37-year-old woman died from injuries in what Racine police are investigating as a domestic abuse–related homicide.

What we know:

Officers and rescue personnel responded around 8:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of a woman not breathing at a home near 17th and Holmes. Responders found the victim with multiple suspicious injuries.

She was taken to Ascension All Saints Emergency Department, where she died of her injuries, police said.

A suspect was quickly identified and arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, according to Racine police. The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

The police department provided the following statement:

"The Racine Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family. Intimate partner violence devastates everyone it touches. We want the community to know that support and services are available for anyone experiencing domestic violence, and we encourage individuals to reach out for help."

What you can do:

Investigators are seeking additional information.

Witnesses or anyone with tips can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or through the P3 Tips app.