Racine homicide, Wisconsin's Most Wanted subject guilty at trial

Alejandro Sierra – one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted – was found guilty at trial of murdering his girlfriend in Racine.

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, a jury found 31-year-old Alejandro Sierra guilty of 1st-degree reckless homicide in the death of Alexis Fisher.

Marshals say Sierra shot and killed Fisher during an argument back in April 2023.

Racine police said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop unrelated to the search for Sierra when he came out of hiding and surrendered.

Sierra has a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 9, 2025.

He faces a possible sentence of 60 years in prison.

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they say abused and killed a Racine woman. They want 30-year-old Alejandro Sierra off the streets now because he is dangerous and has a weapon.

"It was a malicious violent domestic abuse incident," Task Force Officer Michael Seeger, U.S. Marshal Service.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Racine Police Department need your help to find Sierra. There is a warrant for his arrest – and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

"We are on the hunt for Mr. Sierra," Seeger said.

Marshals say Sierra shot and killed 36-year-old Alexis Fisher of Racine during an argument. He body was found Saturday, April 15 near Spring and State Street.

Officials believe Sierra is in the Racine area. He is described as being 5'8" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with several facial tattoos.

Alexis Fisher

"He has 'Miracles' written on the side of his head. He has a rose on the other side of his face. He has initials H.B.K.," Seeger said.

Officer Seeger said you should not approach Sierra.

"He is still armed and dangerous. The firearm used in the incident has not been recovered," Seeger said.

U.S. Marshals confirmed Alejandro Sierra – one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted – surrendered and was taken into custody on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The Racine Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force had been searching for Sierra for days. Prosecutors said he murdered Fisher on April 15, 2023.

"The defendant and his girlfriend argued and during that argument, he shot her in the chest and killed her," said the Racine County assistant district attorney.

Prosecutors said a witness saw Sierra shoot Fisher. They said he checked on her, only to take off and go into hiding. Police found her body near a roundabout at Spring and State.

"I find that he is a grave risk to the community," the court commissioner said.

Racine police said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop at 9th and Center unrelated to the search for Sierra when he came out of hiding and surrendered. Police said they now have the gun used in the killing.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated Alejandro was found guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide. While that was the initial charge, Sierra was found guilty of a lesser charge, 1st-degree reckless homicide, at the trial.