Expand / Collapse search

Racine homicide victim identified as James Hamilton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
James Hamilton article

James Hamilton

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police identified on Thursday, Oct. 7 the 31-year-old man found fatally shot inside a residence on Monroe Avenue on Monday. He is James Hamilton. 

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible home invasion in progress. They located Hamilton inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Right now, nobody is in custody in connection with this shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330

You can also call Investigator Rybarik at 262-619-3564 with any information that you may have.

Semi strikes overpass on I-94 in Waukesha County; driver ejected
article

Semi strikes overpass on I-94 in Waukesha County; driver ejected

One person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning, Oct. 7 after a semi struck an overpass and caught on fire in Waukesha County.

Boat maker relocates to Wisconsin from Michigan
article

Boat maker relocates to Wisconsin from Michigan

Grand Craft Boats LLC, a manufacturer of custom mahogany watercraft, is moving its headquarters and production operations from Holland, Michigan, to Genoa City – in Walworth County.

COVID-related items included in Waukesha time capsule

Waukesha hopes to share a snapshot of daily life in 2021 with future generations. T-shirts, restaurant menus, law enforcement patches and more are being tucked into the city’s time capsule.