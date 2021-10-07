Racine homicide victim identified as James Hamilton

article

Racine police identified on Thursday, Oct. 7 the 31-year-old man found fatally shot inside a residence on Monroe Avenue on Monday. He is James Hamilton.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible home invasion in progress. They located Hamilton inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Right now, nobody is in custody in connection with this shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

You can also call Investigator Rybarik at 262-619-3564 with any information that you may have.