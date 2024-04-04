Racine homicide from March 1987; 83-year-old man accused

An 83-year-old Racine man is now charged in connection with the death of a woman from March 1987. The accused is Fred Wagner-Richardson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree murder

Possession of a firearm by a felon (four counts)

Possession of an electric weapon (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, it was early on March 22, 1987 when a woman failed to make her check-in as an overnight security guard for Styberg Engineering in Racine. Several hours later, the woman's body was discovered in Layard Avenue.

Fred Wagner-Richardson

Officials say they have sporadically re-investigated searching for leads in this case. That happened once again in 2024.

Investigators learned the victim was found in the trunk of her vehicle in an alley on Layard Avenue. The victim had wounds to her neck and wrists, her forehead and she had been bound with white duct tape, officials said. The criminal complaint indicates the victim was "still wearing an extensive amount of jewelry, indicating that the motive of the killing was not robbery." The victim was not sexually assaulted either.

Photos from the Racine Police Department crime scene at Styberg Engineering showed "access to the property likely occurred through the cutting of a chain-link fence." Investigators also located a "shoe print similar to that of a pointed toe boot, i.e. cowboy boot," the complaint says.

The criminal complaint says on March 22, 1987, a vehicle similar to the victim's was backed up to a rear service door on State Street in Racine. The address was later learned to be a property owned by the defendant, Wagner-Richardson. Residents who were interviewed by police indicated that particular parking spot was used only by Wagner-Richardson.

Among the pieces of evidence recovered in this case was a pair of black and red bolt cutters. A relative and employee of the defendant told police the bolt cutters were exactly like bolt cutters Wagner-Richardson owned. This person also stated "Wagner-Richardson bought a new pair of bolt cutters from Sears on April 28, 1987. The employee also reported that he specifically used white duct tape" while working for the defendant.

On March 27, 1987, Wagner-Richardson was interviewed by police with his attorney. He reported that he usually wore "cowboys boots."

The complaint goes on to say the victim reported to numerous people that "she suffered significant domestic abuse from Fred Wagner-Richardson during their marriage." She had filed a petition for a temporary restraining order in January 1987. By March 1987, she was going through the divorce with the defendant -- which "involved the separation/re-distribution of five rental properties as well as the allocation of the rental income collected," the complaint says. About 12 hours prior to the victim's death, the victim and Wagner-Richardson met with their attorneys to negotiate the separation of properties. During that process, Wagner-Richardson learned he would have to half of his properties. Wagner-Richardson was quoted as saying "I'm very hurt. I'm very hurt" -- as well as, "I don't like being hurt." Wagner-Richardson then ended the meeting and left. The victim then "immediately expressed to her attorney that she was in fear for her life and that Fred was going to kill her," the complaint says.

On March 28, 2024, Racine police executed a search warrant at Fred Wagner-Richardson's properties on Mound Avenue. "Located inside the home were bolt cutters identical to the ones found in March 1987 and identical bolt cutters purchased by Fred Wagner-Richardson in April 1987," the complaint says. The complaint indicates investigators also located four firearms and two electronic weapons "of the type used or intended to be used, offensively or defensively, to immobilize or incapacitate persons by the use of electric current."

The complaint notes that Wagner-Richardson has been a felon since 1962 after having been convicted of armed robbery and serving prison time in Wisconsin.

Wagner-Richardson made his initial appearance in Racine County court on the above charges on Monday, April 1. Cash bond was set at $50,000.