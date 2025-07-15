Racine homicide; 37-year-old woman 'caught in the crossfire,' police say

article

Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman. Investigators say the victim was "caught in the crossfire" between at least two suspects firing upon each other. Officials are asking for the public's help for tips and information on this incident.



Racine police say a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot in Racine early Tuesday, July 15, was an innocent victim, caught in the crossfire.

Racine fatal shooting

What you can do:

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near 11th and Washington Avenue. Police responded to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 37-year-old woman deceased. Their investigation determined that the deceased woman was an innocent victim;

caught in crossfire between at least two suspects firing upon each other.

The Racine Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for this "incredibly reckless and senseless tragedy," a news release says.

Officials are seeking any video or other information related to this homicide.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.