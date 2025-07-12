Racine homicide; 2 shot, 1 killed, shooting stemmed from burglary

article

The Brief Two people were shot in Racine late Friday night, July 11. One of the victims died from their injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from a burglary, and the suspected shooter has been interviewed by police.



One person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a shooting in Racine late Friday night, July 11, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Racine Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Lincoln and St. Patrick for a report of shots fired.

Police found two shooting victims, a 52-year-old male and a 21-year-old male.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Life-saving measures were attempted, and both men were taken to the hospital.

The 52-year-old did not survive his injuries. The 21-year-old remains hospitalized.

It was determined that the initial incident was a burglary, which led to the shots being fired.

Police say the suspected shooter in this case has been interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police tips

What you can do:

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.