Suspected arrested, teen shot, killed in Racine: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Racine late Friday night, May 7. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting.

Authorities responded to a home near Clairmont and Biscayne around 11:50 p.m. for a reported shooting victim.

At the scene, officers found the 17-year-old victim and quickly identified the suspect who was taken into custody at another location.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine police at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the P3 tips app.

