Racine homicide: Illinois man shot, killed brother during dispute

An Illinois man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for an Oct. 14 Racine shooting.

Prosecutors said Cash'Juan Butler, 35, shot and killed his own brother.

The shooting happened near 10th and College around 1 a.m. Officers found the 39-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and the man later died. A criminal complaint states a gun was found near him, as was a magazine for a different gun.

Butler was arrested hours later after a Kenosha standoff.

Once in custody, the complaint states Butler told police he had moved into the apartment, where his brother and a woman lived, "because he needed a place to stay." However, he said his brother and the woman were "having problems," and his brother was not staying there at the time.

Police standoff near 52nd and Sheridan, Kenosha

The complaint states he heard his brother and the woman arguing, so Butler left his room and confronted his brother. The brother then punched Butler in the face, he said, knocking him down some stairs; Butler said his brother had never hit him before.

Prosecutors say the stairs Butler fell down led to an exit, but Butler instead went back into the apartment and grabbed a jacket and a gun. When Butler was inside, he said his brother stopped "scuffling" with the woman and turned his focus toward Butler. As the brother approached, Butler said he fired four or five shots in "quick succession," the complaint states. He also said he never saw his brother with a gun and "could not believe" what just happened.

Butler told investigators, per the complaint, that the woman gave him a gun to hide without a magazine. Two guns were later recovered where he said they would be, the one without a magazine matching the magazine recovered at the scene.

Butler is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday and had cash bond set at $100,000.