Racine homicide: $1,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest

Crime Stoppers announced on Monday, March 21 that it is offering a $1000 reward for information regarding the homicide of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson in Racine.

Eugene Henderson

Racine police say the shooting that happened Sunday, March 13. According to police, officers responded to the area of 20th Street and Mead Street in reference to a shots fired complaint. A short time later, officers responded to the area of 19th Street and Racine Street in reference to a male being shot in the head. The male was the passenger in a stolen vehicle when he was shot.

Information was gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle and shots were fired near 18th and Center.

Henderson was taken to Ascension Medical Center and then taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee. Police reported a couple days later that Henderson died from his injuries.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.