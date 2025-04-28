Racine home invasion ends in gunfire; man charged with dozens of felonies

The Brief A Racine man has been charged with dozens of felonies following a home invasion and officer-involved shooting. Prosecutors say Danny Davis broke into a home, fired a gun into the second floor, and threatened to sexually assault the children there. The incident only ended when a responding police officer shot him.



Disturbing new details are emerging after a home invasion in Racine.

Investigators say 42-year-old Danny Davis kicked his way into the home. Nine people were inside-mostly minors.

Prosecutors say he admitted to forcing teen girls to undress while holding them at gunpoint.

A Racine home invasion turned officer-involved shooting takes another turn.

"He does present a danger to the community and the state does believe a high cash bail is necessary," said Assistant District Attorney Jacob Garman.

42-year-old Danny Davis is facing a list of charges, 28 counts in total, ranging from armed burglary to false imprisonment and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Sequence of events

What we know:

Detectives say Davis entered a home on Hamilton Street, kicking in the door on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

They say he was looking for a gaming system and a woman that didn't live there.

And when the people inside had no clue, he opened fire, shooting into the second floor.

Scene near Hamilton and Marquette Expand

"In this case, he’s armed with a gun, breaks into a house with minor children, shoots up the place and talks about sexually assaulting the minor children…does grab one of the children," Garman added.

Nine people were inside the home, seven of them minors aged 8 to 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Davis said "I wanted to [expletive] those girls," adding "but they were too young, so I probably was just going to fondle them a little bit."

Prosecutors say while in the room with the girls, Davis fired a shot into the TV and fondled one of their breasts.

Scene near Hamilton and Marquette

Davis was only taken into custody after a responding officer struck him with gunfire.

He was previously charged with sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older and child enticement in 2024.

"He’s on bond for a sexual assault charge, and now it's alleged he’s ordering three teenage girls to strip naked at gunpoint. Very concerning," said Judicial Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch.

Davis' bond was set at $200,000 dollars. He's ordered to have no contact with the victims whatsoever.

He's due back in court on Wednesday, May 7.