Racine home invasion ends in gunfire; 42-year-old man in custody

The Brief Racine police shot and wounded an armed suspect while responding to a home invasion. The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Racine, had a "minor injury" and was taken into custody. The officers involved are on administrative duty.



A home invasion ends in gunfire in Racine. A Racine family tells FOX6 News a man broke into their house Tuesday evening, April 22, and held them hostage.

Now, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Home invasion investigation

What we know:

Racine police showed up just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to a home near Hamilton Street in Racine. They had reports of a home invasion involving a weapon.

Racine home invasion, police shooting

Two of the family members inside tell FOX6 News a 42-year-old man kicked the door in. They said he was looking for someone who does not live there. Instead of leaving, they say he held everyone inside hostage – two adults and seven kids.

The family members said at one point, the man forced underaged girls to undress.

What they're saying:

"It was just kind of scary," said Dorothy Stevenson, a family friend. "I didn’t really want nothing to happen to the kids, my concern was really them kids; I’m crazy about them kids."

Stevenson said she is struggling to understand what happened.

Racine home invasion, police shooting

"I’ve been knowing them for a long time, and I just couldn’t figure out why it really happened, why their house?" Stevenson said.

Police said when they showed up, they heard shots fired inside the home. That is when officers went inside and fired at the man in a stairwell. That man survived.

What's next:

Again, the officers involved in this incident are now on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency looking into the police shooting. The Racine Police Department is handling the underlying criminal investigation.

Racine home invasion, police shooting

Any witnesses or citizens with information on this incident is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.