Racine hit-and-run crash; woman suffers life-threatening injuries

A woman was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Racine on Sunday night, Nov. 11. The owner of the hit-and-run vehicle was later arrested.

Racine police say officers responded to a hit-and-run near Douglas and Layard around 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital – and then airlifted to Milwaukee.

Police say the vehicle that hit the woman did not stay at the scene. However, witnesses at the scene gave a description of the vehicle, and it was located a short time later.

The owner of the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was interviewed by police and arrested a short time later.