Racine hit-and-run, man dead near Erie and Hagerer

A 69-year-old Racine man was found lying in the street after a hit-and-run near Erie and Hagerer on Thursday, Dec. 22.

According to officials, around 10:30 p.m., an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was identified as Anthony Morales. Morales was taken to the hospital and then airlifted to Milwaukee, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle parts found at the scene were for a 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent, gray/ silver.

Vehicle in Erie Street fatal hit-and-run (Courtesy: RPD)

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7811 or Traffic Investigator Nudo at 262-635-7828. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.