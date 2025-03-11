Racine high-speed crash; teens injured, grandmother responds

The Brief A Racine crash left multiple teenagers injured on early Sunday morning, March 9. It happened just before 1 a.m. in Racine near the intersection of 16th and Taylor. Officials said Salvador Coronado smashed his Camaro into the teen's vehicle.



Two teenagers injured in a fiery crash over the weekend are recovering.

High-speed crash

What we know:

It happened just before 1 a.m. in Racine near the intersection of 16th and Taylor on Sunday, March 9.

A deputy was traveling in a marked squad car when a silver Chevy Camaro passed the squad car at a high rate of speed. The deputy measured the speed of the Camaro at over 90 miles per hour. The Camaro ultimately smashed into an Impala carrying multiple Racine teenagers.

The operator of the Camaro was identified as Salvador Coronado, a 34-year-old Racine man. He has not yet been charged.

Grandmother witnesses it all

What they're saying:

Veronica Gordon is the grandmother and aunt of two of the boys. She said the teens were just leaving Wendy's and taking one of them home when the crash happened.

"They're really grateful to be alive, they're really grateful," Gordon said. "They say it all the time. They don't even remember what happened. The last thing they remember was leaving Wendy's and passing my house and that's the last thing they remember."

She said she saw the whole thing.

"He should never own another motor vehicle, he should not be able to get out of jail," Gordon said of Coronado. "He should be in jail for the rest of his life."

Dig deeper:

Court records show Coronado has a list of previous traffic-related violations, including OWIs, fleeing and eluding, speeding, reckless driving and more.

Salvador Coronado

He was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years' extended supervision.