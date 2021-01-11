Racine Health Department to open school buildings after Jan. 15

The Racine Public Health Department announced on Monday, Jan. 11 that it has released a revised version of the city’s "Safer Racine" ordinance which will allow schools to reopen buildings and some venues to increase capacity limits.

A news release says updates to the ordinance include:

All school buildings will be allowed to reopen after 11:59 p.m. on January 15th. All schools must have submitted and have a Health Department approved reopening plan

Bars, restaurants, indoor recreational facilities, and licensed swimming pools revert to phase 4 of "Safer Racine" and will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity as long as 6ft physical distancing can be maintained

Retail establishments have capacity limits lifted

All other details can be found at racinecoronavirus.org/reopening.

Despite the change to open schools, the following will not change:

Many school sports will remain prohibited

Mass gatherings remain capped at a maximum 50 individuals for special events at private venues

Indoor and outdoor mass gatherings in public venues continue to remain closed

Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox issued the following statement:

"While schools now have the option to return to in-person learning, many families and staff members are rightfully concerned about the possible transmission of COVID-19 in schools, and are thankful for the option of distance learning. With that in mind, we strongly encourage schools to offer, or continue to offer, an option for virtual or distance learning for your students and personnel."

Questions about the ordinance can be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.