Racine gun violence increase in 2022; officials provide update

Racine officials held a briefing on Monday, May 16 to discuss the increase in gun violence the community has experienced in 2022.

This news conference comes as police search for the person who killed a business owner early Sunday, May 15. A second person was hurt in the shooting near 13th and Washington.

The man who was killed was identified by family as Terrance Blair, 42. A woman, 28, was injured but is expected to survive.

"It was one those events that just don't seem to make sense -- and this point, it's the sixth homicide this year in the City of Racine," said Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson.

The police chief stressed combating crimes like this starts with individuals taking action.

"If you are a parent, and you believe your juvenile's got a gun at home, call the Racine Police Department. We'll come and get your gun," the chief said. "We need everybody to be engaged in this. If you hear shots fired, you need to call us so we know to respond."

"This cannot stand as the new normal for the City of Racine. Gun violence cannot be tolerated in the City of Racine," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "We have to support the Racine Police Department and its efforts to keep the community safe."

"These are ping ponging interactions. One person harms another person, and that harm escalates to someone else being harmed," said Racine City Council President John Tate. "My background being a social worker, I know that trauma creates more trauma if it's not healthfully addressed."

Chief Robinson was asked about the strategy for combating recent crimes like this in Racine.

"There's no strategy for random violence. There's no strategy for senseless violence. Nobody has a plan for that," Robinson said. "If you look around our country this week, just this weekend, random shootings in Milwaukee and the Deer District, ten people killed going to the grocery store in Buffalo, a church shooting this weekend. There's no plan for that. You cannot plan for that."

This is a developing story.