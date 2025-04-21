Racine graffiti, vandalism; neighbors respond, police investigate

The Brief Over the weekend, several homes in Racine were vandalized with spray paint. Surveillance footage shows a couple of apparent juveniles tagging garages with spray paint. The Racine Police Department said no arrests have been made.



There were headaches and frustration for Racine citizens as several people woke up on Easter morning to graffiti staining their homes and businesses.

What we know:

Video shows the act on Saturday night, April 19, but the vandals' faces are just out of frame. Apparent minors can be seen searching a nearby alley Saturday night near Washington Avenue for homes to spray, without caring that they're being watched.

The Racine Police Department said no arrests have been made.

Local perspective:

A defiant mark was slapped on Roger Rodriguez's door: fresh spray paint coating his stairs, plants and porch lights.

"When I came to the door, I didn’t see anybody, but we got the whiff of the paint," Rodriguez said. "You can see clearly the handprint that they left there [...] They blackened our lights out on both sides."

He said he's lived in his Racine neighborhood for more than a decade and has never had this kind of issue.

Rodriguez said they did leave behind a paint-covered scooter.

"[...] It kind of threw me off because that never happens. I’m guessing it’s not neighborhood kids," Rodriguez said. "I wouldn’t like somebody to go through what I’m going through.

He wasn't the only one. In fact, several houses and businesses along Washington Avenue ended up tagged with similar black spray paint.

What you can do:

Police say if you have any information or video to share, they would like to hear from you. Contact the RPD at (262) 886-2300.