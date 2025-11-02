Racine fatal shooting; 1 man dead, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Racine on Sunday evening, Nov. 2.

Fatal Racine shooting

What we know:

The Racine Police Department said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Washington and 11th, near Chicken Palace and the Citgo gas station. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

Scene near Washington and 11th, Racine

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Police investigating

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the P3 Tips app.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.