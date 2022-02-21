Former Racine firefighter death; homicide investigation now underway

article

The death of a Racine firefighter on Sunday, Feb. 20 is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said in a news release said just before noon on Sunday, officers were sent to an address on Pinehurst Avenue in Racine in reference to a male not breathing. First responders located a deceased, a 50-year-old man. Officials say he was a 21-year veteran of the Racine Fire Department. The victim's death is now being treated as a homicide.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.