Suspect dead; sought in Racine firefighter death, officials say

The Racine Police Department said on Wednesday, Feb. 23 that a suspect who was identified in the homicide of Racine Firefighter Christopher Lalor is dead.

Just before noon on Sunday, Feb. 20, officers were sent to an address on Pinehurst Avenue in Racine in reference to a man not breathing. First responders located Lalor, who was deceased. Investigators said this was a case of homicide.

Officials said in a news release on Wednesday that their investigation developed and identified Peter Lui as the suspect in this case. Racine police were notified on Wednesday by Jacksonville, Florida law enforcement that a subject matching the description of Lui was located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lui’s remains were positively identified, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.