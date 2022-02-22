Racine firefighter death considered homicide; colleagues speak

The Racine Fire Department talked on Tuesday, Feb. 22 about Racine Firefighter Christopher Lalor, who died this weekend -- the case is considered a homicide. Several members of the fire department who have worked with Lalor over the years are sharing their thoughts.

Just before noon on Sunday, officers were sent to an address on Pinehurst Avenue in Racine in reference to a man not breathing. First responders located a deceased 50-year-old man. Officials said he was a 21-year veteran of the Racine Fire Department. Lalor most recently served as a driver-operator.

"Chris was just a good person. He'd go on calls, do a really good job, come back and just make everybody feel comfortable," said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wolf of the Racine Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian Wolf

"When you think of a fire department, Firefighter Chris Lalor should always come to mind. Family and teamwork are who he was," said Racine Fire Captain Craig Ford. "At work, you didn't have to ask for him to help you in the kitchen. He was already there. You didn't have to ask him to help come check out the truck in the morning to make sure everything was in its place and ready to go. He was already out there ready out there doing that work."

Racine Fire Captain Craig Ford

"He was just a very level-headed guy -- and you need that in this line of work. You need someone that can remain calm and keep their head together in some of the circumstances that we enter," said Racine Fire Lt. Rebecca Porcaro.

Racine Fire Lt. Rebecca Porcaro

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are using all of our investigative resources to determine the who and the why in this senseless death," said Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

This is a developing story.