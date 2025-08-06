Racine firefighters union disputes city’s handling of contract obligations

The Brief The Racine Firefighters Union says the city is not following a state ruling on contract language related to health insurance benefits. The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission ruled in April in favor of the union after years of dispute. But the city says it has fulfilled its obligations and is ready to move forward.



The Racine Firefighters Union is speaking out about what it calls an ongoing contract dispute with the city.

The union said a state commission has already ruled in its favor.

What we know:

The issue, according to the union, centers around health insurance language in a previous contract.

Racine Fire Department

"The contract that we’re discussing is actually a 2021–2024 contract," said Jim Sullivan, Racine’s city administrator.

In a statement sent Tuesday, Aug. 5, the union claimed the city has "actively sought to strip away critical language regarding health insurance benefits that have been negotiated and maintained through legislative and judicial action."

Sullivan responded on Wednesday.

Racine City Hall

"As I understand it, they want there to be some language about retiree health care that didn’t exist in the previous contract," he said. "We understand that there is language they wanted in the previous contract that was not there. But I think it’s also important to know that the city has fulfilled all of its obligations under that contract."

Dig deeper:

The firefighters union president told FOX6 News over the phone that he disagrees. He said there was an issue with the health care benefits language in the contract the city presented, and the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

The matter was brought to mediation and to court.

In April, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission issued a final ruling in the case — siding with the union.

Racine Fire Department

The union's president said the city has not followed that ruling and is now attempting to add language that was not agreed upon or bargained.

Sullivan said the city has done its part and is ready to move forward.

What they're saying:

Racine city leaders provided the following statement:

The union, however, said it will now look to the state for guidance.

Racine Firefighters Local 321 provided the following statement: