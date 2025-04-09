The Brief Four people were taken to a hospital after a Racine fire on Tuesday. A police officer rescued a man from the scene, and it was captured on bodycam. Two dogs died as a result of the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.



A Racine police officer is being called a hero after a daring rescue he made Tuesday at the scene of a house fire.

The backstory:

It happened on Blake Avenue near Goold Street around 12:20 p.m.

The Racine Fire Department said a man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The Racine police officer and two children were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Aftermath of house fire near Blake and Goold, Racine

All residents were accounted for, according to the Racine Police Department, and two dogs were rescued. However, two other dogs died.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews said the home did not have working smoke alarms.

Bodycam captures rescue

What they're saying:

Officer Max Golden was the first to arrive at the scene. Without hesitation, he jumped into action.

"In that moment, he probably didn't have time to stop and think about it – he just did what he thought he should do," said Sgt. Alicia Mitchell.

Golden ran into the burning building when he learned a man was trapped inside. It took several attempts, but he eventually broke in and grabbed the man.

Racine Officer Golden's bodycam captures house fire near Blake and Goold

But the officer didn't stop there; he went back inside and rescued two dogs. As the man who was rescued continues to recover, police expect Golden and the two children will be OK.

"There was no hesitation on his part. He just did whatever he could to help," Mitchell said.