Racine house fire; dogs dead, residents accounted for
article
RACINE, Wis. - Two dogs died in a Racine house fire on Tuesday, April 8.
What we know:
It happened on Blake Avenue near Goold Street. The Racine Police Department said two dogs were confirmed dead, and all residents were accounted for.
What we don't know:
At this time, it's unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine Police Department.