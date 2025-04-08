article

The Brief Two dogs died in a Racine house fire on Tuesday. It happened on Blake Avenue near Goold Street. At this time, it's unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.



Two dogs died in a Racine house fire on Tuesday, April 8.

What we know:

It happened on Blake Avenue near Goold Street. The Racine Police Department said two dogs were confirmed dead, and all residents were accounted for.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.