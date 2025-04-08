Expand / Collapse search

Racine house fire; dogs dead, residents accounted for

By
Published  April 8, 2025 3:43pm CDT
Racine
House fire near Blake and Goold (Courtesy: Brian Bruce)

The Brief

    • Two dogs died in a Racine house fire on Tuesday.
    • It happened on Blake Avenue near Goold Street.
    • At this time, it's unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.

RACINE, Wis. - Two dogs died in a Racine house fire on Tuesday, April 8.

What we know:

It happened on Blake Avenue near Goold Street. The Racine Police Department said two dogs were confirmed dead, and all residents were accounted for.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine Police Department.

