2 separate shootings in Racine Wednesday night; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Brief Separate shootings in Racine on Wednesday, June 18 left one dead and another wounded. Police are still searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.



Racine police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Wednesday night, June 18. The shootings left one person dead and another wounded.

Carlisle Avenue and Kewaunee Street

What we know:

Around 6:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene for reports of a shooting. A 54-year-old man was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say a 51-year-old woman has been arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Marquette Street and Albert Street

What we know:

Racine police responded to another shooting around 10:20 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he did not survive his injuries.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Racine police tips

What you can do:

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips.

City of Racine statement

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are heavy. Last night, two separate shootings in our community left one person injured and another tragically killed. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those affected."

"Gun violence is not inevitable. We don’t have to accept these outcomes as natural. The City of Racine is committed to supporting those most directly affected, not just in the aftermath, but through long-term investment in healing, safety, and opportunity. We are equally committed to getting at the root causes of community violence. That work takes all of us—residents, local leaders, and public safety professionals—working together with urgency and focus in the same direction."