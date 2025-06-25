Racine fatal shooting; argument leads to gunfire at Marquette and Albert

article

The Brief Terrence Gardner is accused of fatally shooting a man in Racine on June 18. The accused faces three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. Court filings indicate Gardner turned himself into police the day after the shooting incident.



A 27-year-old Racine man is accused of fatally shooting another man after an argument on Wednesday, June 18. The accused is Terrence Gardner – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts)

Police respond to "shots fired"

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched on Wednesday morning, June 18, to Marquette Street and Albert Street for a "shots fired" call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man lying on the sidewalk. He suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The complaint says investigators located a spent .45 caliber casing and live .45 caliber round at the scene of the shooting. However, no firearm was located.

Officers located surveillance video "in which arguing can be heard, and a single gunshot can also be heard, but the video did not show the actual shooting," the complaint says.

Dig deeper:

Investigators found out the 911 caller was the brother of the defendant, Terrence Gardner. They spoke with the brother, the defendant's mother and one more person. All told police they were inside the house when they heard a gunshot. "They denied witnessing the shooting," the complaint says.

Investigators reviewed the 911 call. In that call, "a male voice could be heard saying, 'It's over with. I'm going to jail.' Throughout the night, numerous parties that did not want to be identified stated that Terrence Gardner was the shooter in this incident," the complaint says.

Accused shows up at police station

What they're saying:

On Thursday, June 19, Gardner showed up at a Racine police station and "stated that he would provide a statement, but wanted to do it with a lawyer present. Terrence (Gardner) then volunteered without questioning that he believed that he was really just protecting himself," the complaint says.

Later that same morning, Gardner's mother reached out to investigators and "stated that she had not been completely honest with investigators when she first spoke with them. (The mother) stated that she witnessed the entire thing and the suspect was her son, Terrence Gardener," the complaint says.

What's next:

Gardner made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Tuesday, June 24. Cash bond was set at $500,000.

Gardner is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 2.

