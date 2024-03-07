Racine fatal crash; vigil held for fallen father

An emotional vigil was held on Thursday, March 7 to honor a father of five who was killed by a speeding driver in Racine.

The driver also died in the head-on crash.

Hearts remain heavy after a fatal crash claimed two lives.

Days after his untimely death, the family of 46-year-old Meliton Antonio returned to where he took his final breaths at Memorial and 12th.

Meliton Antonio's family

Alezandra Antonio said her uncle was a loving husband and father to five children.

"I remember my mom telling me I felt like somebody ripped my heart out of my chest," she said. "His little ones, none of them expected for this to happen. It was sad to see all this happen."

Racine police said one of his children was also in the car but had minor injuries.

Surveillance video shows Antonio's vehicle being hit by an 18-year-old speeding in a BMW, who died in the crash.

His nephew, Oscar LP, said they hope his death serves as a reminder to think before you act.

"It's something where nobody can blame the other kid for," he said. "I remember being 18 and reckless but at the same time at the end of the day. He would have to pay for his actions."

As they said prayers, preparing for their final farewells, Antonio's family said it was moving to see the community come together in his honor.

This Sunday, March 10, Antonio’s family will host a benefit in honor to support his wife and children. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Emaus Lutheran Church in Racine. There will be food, music and more.