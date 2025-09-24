Racine enhances water safety measures at Carre Hogle Park

article

The Brief Racine is enhancing water safety measures along the city's Lake Michigan shoreline. Two young people, ages 12 and 15, recently drowned on Racine's lakefront. The new improvements include signage and life ring buoys.



The City of Racine announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24 that it is enhancing water safety measures at Carre Hogle Park on Lake Michigan. This, after two recent drownings prompted calls for safety upgrades.

Water safety measures enhanced

What we know:

A news release says while Racine’s Lake Michigan shoreline provides many recreational opportunities, not all areas are designated or staffed for swimming. To help reduce future risks, city departments have collaborated to strengthen safety resources at Carre Hogle Park.

A joint team from the Fire Department, Public Health Department, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department recommended two key improvements, both of which have been recently installed at the park:

"No Swimming" Signage : Clear bilingual signs are posted at the park shoreline, warning visitors that swimming is not permitted.

Life Ring Buoys: A throw ring and weather-protected cabinet have been installed for emergency use.

The Racine Fire Department also reminds residents that water safety education is key, especially when it comes to Lake Michigan’s powerful rip currents and sudden conditions.

