Racine elementary school marks 100 years, weeks before it closes

The Brief Roosevelt Elementary School in Racine is closing for good after this school year. On Sunday, May 18, the school held a celebration and goodbye ceremony. Families turned out to share memories and thank those who have taught at the school.



A Racine elementary school marked on Sunday, May 18 its 100-year anniversary. The catch is, the school will not make it to 101 years.

Roosevelt Elementary School, Racine

A celebration and goodbye

What we know:

The school in question is Roosevelt Elementary School. After a century of guiding the community's youth, the school is closing for good at the end of this school year. The reason – declining enrollment.

The celebration on Sunday was bittersweet for many. Family after family recalled the times from the past.

What they're saying:

"The building looks familiar, it’s still the same," said 95-year-old Bob Stephan. "It was a nice school. I enjoyed it."

"It brings back a lot of memories," said Curt Stephan, a former student.

"Everything looks a little bit smaller now to me, but it’s awesome being back," said Mary Pierce, a former student.

"It’s a once in a lifetime deal, 100 years," said Jeff Rasmussen, a former principal of the school. "Lots of former students, who I always laugh, they were this tall then, they’re this tall now."

"I’m sad that it’s going to be torn down," Pierce said.

"These are my kids. My home away from home Roosevelt school, we will miss it," said Debbie Lehrer, a former teacher and current substitute teacher.

"It turned me into the person who I am, like respectful," said Marquee Haynes, 12 years old.

Roosevelt Elementary School, Racine

"This school brings a lot of special vibes," said Mikayla Lee, 4th grader.