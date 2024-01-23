Racine drugs, guns located search warrant execution; 4 arrested
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Department is touting the results of an ongoing drug investigation. It resulted in the recovery of drugs, guns, cash and four arrests.
Officials said around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, agents from the Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals and the FBI – Safe Streets Task Force, executed a search warrant at two separate apartments in the Lagoon Loft Apartments on 8th Street in Racine.
When law enforcement searched the first apartment, the following evidence was located:
- 145.7 grams of powder Cocaine which tested positive for Fentanyl
- 57.5 grams of Crack Cocaine which tested positive for Fentanyl
- 25.2 grams of Heroin which tested positive for Fentanyl
- 46.7 grams (105 pills) of MDMA which tested positive for Fentanyl
- 9.6 grams (80 pills) of Percocet 30mg pills with tested positive for Fentanyl
- 37.9 grams of marijuana (THC)
- $935 in US Currency
- One MOB AB-10 9MM handgun with a loaded 50-round magazine
- One additional loaded 50-round drum magazine.
Based on the items recovered at this apartment, these individuals were taken into custody and held on the following:
Nicholas Tyler, 37, Racine
- Five counts of Delivery of Fentanyl
- Five counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of THC
- Felony Bail Jumping
Nicholas Tyler
Daniel Lambert, 41, Racine
- Lambert was taken into federal custody for drug-related charges.
Daniel Lambert
While law enforcement searched the second apartment, the following evidence was located:
- 728.9 Grams of THC
- One Taurus 9 MM handgun
- $5,340 in US Currency
Based on the items recovered at this second apartment, these individuals were taken into custody and held on the following:
Logan Tyler, 40, Racine
- Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Felony Bail Jumping
- Several active warrants through Racine County
Logan Tyler
Floyd Cooper III, 26, Racine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felony Bail Jumping
Floyd Cooper III
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement in a news release:
"I applaud the collaborative work of the Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit and our federal law enforcement partners in taking these dangerous drug dealers off the streets. Over the last few years, the State of Wisconsin has averaged over 1,400 overdose deaths annually, and there is no doubt that seizing this poison saved lives. The next phase of this case involves the Sheriff’s Metro Drug agents working with our local and federal prosecutors to ensure these criminals get the prison sentences they richly deserve!"