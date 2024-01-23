Racine drugs, guns located search warrant execution; 4 arrested

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Department is touting the results of an ongoing drug investigation. It resulted in the recovery of drugs, guns, cash and four arrests.

Officials said around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, agents from the Racine County Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals and the FBI – Safe Streets Task Force, executed a search warrant at two separate apartments in the Lagoon Loft Apartments on 8th Street in Racine.

When law enforcement searched the first apartment, the following evidence was located:

145.7 grams of powder Cocaine which tested positive for Fentanyl

57.5 grams of Crack Cocaine which tested positive for Fentanyl

25.2 grams of Heroin which tested positive for Fentanyl

46.7 grams (105 pills) of MDMA which tested positive for Fentanyl

9.6 grams (80 pills) of Percocet 30mg pills with tested positive for Fentanyl

37.9 grams of marijuana (THC)

$935 in US Currency

One MOB AB-10 9MM handgun with a loaded 50-round magazine

One additional loaded 50-round drum magazine.

Based on the items recovered at this apartment, these individuals were taken into custody and held on the following:

Nicholas Tyler, 37, Racine

Five counts of Delivery of Fentanyl

Five counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of THC

Felony Bail Jumping

Nicholas Tyler

Daniel Lambert, 41, Racine

Lambert was taken into federal custody for drug-related charges.

Daniel Lambert

While law enforcement searched the second apartment, the following evidence was located:

728.9 Grams of THC

One Taurus 9 MM handgun

$5,340 in US Currency

Based on the items recovered at this second apartment, these individuals were taken into custody and held on the following:

Logan Tyler, 40, Racine

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Felony Bail Jumping

Several active warrants through Racine County

Logan Tyler

Floyd Cooper III, 26, Racine

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felony Bail Jumping

Floyd Cooper III

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement in a news release:

"I applaud the collaborative work of the Sheriff’s Metro Drug Unit and our federal law enforcement partners in taking these dangerous drug dealers off the streets. Over the last few years, the State of Wisconsin has averaged over 1,400 overdose deaths annually, and there is no doubt that seizing this poison saved lives. The next phase of this case involves the Sheriff’s Metro Drug agents working with our local and federal prosecutors to ensure these criminals get the prison sentences they richly deserve!"