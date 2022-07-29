Racine drug unit arrest; search warrant nets cocaine, guns, money

article

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T executed a search warrant on Byrd Avenue in Racine early on Friday, July 29 – and arrested Alexjandro Medina.

A news release says information had been developed that Medina was involved in the sales of cocaine. Officials say his lengthy criminal history indicates he is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs in Wisconsin.

Investigators located during their search the following: 69.7 grams of cocaine, 190.3 grams of THC, .38 special revolver, two 9mm semi-auto handguns, ammunition, digital scales, packaging material, cellphone, and $706 in cash.

Officials say there were also two young children in the residence. The Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) was contacted under the drug endangered children protocol.

Medina was transported to the Racine County Jail – and is expected to be charged with the following: