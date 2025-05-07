Racine drug investigation, man charged with dozens of felonies

article

The Brief A Racine man charged after a months-long drug investigation pleaded not guilty. Court records show the 30-year-old man is charged with 66 total counts. The investigation included controlled drug buys with a confidential informant.



A Racine man, charged with dozens of felonies after a months-long drug investigation, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

In Court:

Court records show 30-year-old Janelle Daniels made his initial court appearance in March, and his bond was amended earlier this month to $50,000. The 66 total charges against him include delivering cocaine, delivering fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

While Daniels entered a not-guilty plea on Wednesday, court records show a plea hearing is now scheduled for June.

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, a confidential informant met with Daniels – who was identified as a suspect from prior investigations – multiple times to buy drugs from October 2024 through March 2025.

Featured article

The informant was given an audio recording device and cash. After the drug deals, court filings said the confidential informant met with an agent of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit. The substances were then tested and came back positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

As a result of those planned drug buys, a search warrant was executed at a home near 17th and Howe on March 19.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Before the home was searched, an agent saw Daniels leave the home and get into a white Jeep. The complaint states deputies pulled the Jeep over and arrested Daniels. A search of the Jeep uncovered marijuana, THC wax, more than $2,600 cash and a cellphone.

A search of the home uncovered two handguns and magazines, according to the complaint. Identifiers with Daniels' information were found in a dresser drawer where one of the guns and a magazine were located. No controlled substances were found in the home.