Racine drug bust; woman arrested

Jill Fennell, 45, of Racine was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in connection with an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit searched the vehicle Fennell was in and located approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine and three cellular phones.

During the investigation, agents developed information that Fennell was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence, located near 9th Avenue and North Street. Agents executed a search warrant at Fennell’s residence and located 29.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 53.4 grams of psilocybin, 2.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.6 grams of heroin, 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, packaging materials, and identifiers.

Agents transported Fennell to the Racine County Jail where she is being held on a cash bail of $775,000, and the following charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office: